TOWANDA — Local advocates launched their first ever bike run in Towanda to spread the word on the importance of recovery and sobriety.

The Sober Bike Run began at Northern Tier Counseling, Inc.’s Towanda Township location Saturday morning. Motorcyclists had their kick stands up in the parking lot and proceeded to ride across various stops in the county. They stopped at Dandy Mini Marts in Ulster, East Smithfield, Troy and Canton before arriving at Falling Waters Campground in Shunk, Sullivan County. Chicken barbecue dinners were served at the end of the ride.

