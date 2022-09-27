TOWANDA — Local advocates launched their first ever bike run in Towanda to spread the word on the importance of recovery and sobriety.
The Sober Bike Run began at Northern Tier Counseling, Inc.’s Towanda Township location Saturday morning. Motorcyclists had their kick stands up in the parking lot and proceeded to ride across various stops in the county. They stopped at Dandy Mini Marts in Ulster, East Smithfield, Troy and Canton before arriving at Falling Waters Campground in Shunk, Sullivan County. Chicken barbecue dinners were served at the end of the ride.
NTC and Raising Overall Awareness About Recovery organized the event. It was the conclusion of both organization’s recognition of National Recovery Month in September. NTC provides “a variety of therapy and counseling services to all ages” such as mental health and substance abuse treatment, according to its website.
“The goal throughout September is to come together, celebrate individuals in recovery, and offer hope to those who are struggling,” according to Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs’ website. “National Recovery Month reinforces the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover.”
The bike run’s organizers also participated in a walk in Towanda and another in Sayre for National Recovery Month, according to Tina Foulkrod, NTC’s drug and alcohol program manager. She stated that this was organizer’s first ever bike run and she’s excited to see the event grow in the years to come.
“We try to promote recovery in the community,” said ROAAR co-founder Elizabeth Hagadorn. “We want to end the stigma that drug addicts are incapable of changing their lives.”
Hagadorn expressed that her life’s mission is to show people that recovering addicts are not defined by their past. She stated that a motto that ROAAR lives by is “what used to be our mess is now our message.”
“We have taken our stories and turned them into our platform to help others,” Hagadorn said.
ROARR organizers seek to “show the world that recovery is real, we are not defined by who we once were and that once we start having fun in sobriety, we truly start to recovery,” according to its mission statement. The nonprofit previously held Sober-fest at Alpalon Park in August, Skate For Recovery at Troy Skateland in May. It also participated in Bradford County Blankets of Hope that gave blankets to Ukrainian refugees living in Poland due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“It’s good to show that we can be positive members of the community,” said ROAAR co-founder Beth Swain. “We recover together and do things together to build bonds. We are all family.”
NTC can be contact at (570) 265-0100, while ROAAR can be called at (570) 423-1145.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
