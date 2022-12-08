"Socks in a Box" challenge benefits "Kids at Risk"

Sister Kathleen, Principal of the Epiphany School in Sayre, is shown with many of the 719 pairs of socks which she stated her students enjoyed donating to “Kids at Risk.”

 Photo Provided

The Annual Sleepout for The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches was held Friday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 26. A feature of the Sleepout this year was the “Socks in a Box” challenge.

From Nov. 1 through the weekend of the Sleepout, area schools and churches collected socks with two goals in mind: to win The Bridge School Sleepout Challenge Plaque (the challenge was last won by Waverly, prior to COVID in 2019); and the second, larger goal was to enable Kids at Risk to help students in the area. Kids at Risk is one of the ministries of The Bridge.