"Socks in a Box" challenge benefits "Kids at Risk"

The Annual Sleepout for The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches was held Friday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 26. A feature of the Sleepout this year was the “Socks in a Box” challenge.
From Nov. 1 through the weekend of the Sleepout, area schools and churches collected socks with two goals in mind: to win The Bridge School Sleepout Challenge Plaque (the challenge was last won by Waverly, prior to COVID in 2019); and the second, larger goal was to enable Kids at Risk to help students in the area. Kids at Risk is one of the ministries of The Bridge.
Coordinator Cindy Jones works with contacts within each school building in Athens, Sayre and Waverly to provide items such as clothing, coats, shoes, boots, hygiene items, and of course socks to students who have been identified as having a need. If interested in helping or becoming involved with Kids at Risk, or for more information, contact Kids at Risk Coordinator Cindy Jones at kidsatrisk@thevalley bridge.org.
Area schools, churches, and individuals generously donated to the Sleepout, and an impressive total of 4,598 pairs of socks were obtained.
This year’s winners: Athens Area with 2,276 pairs was the school district who donated the most socks. Epiphany School with 719 pairs was the school building who donated the most socks. Athens United Methodist Church with 511 pairs was the church that donated the most socks.
