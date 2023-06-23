Solar discussions continue at BC Planning Commission

Bradford County Planning Commission members and county residents discussed solar panels and possible regulations during the agency’s Tuesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — During its Tuesday meeting, the Bradford County Planning Commission reviewed and answered questions concerning its ongoing development of a solar installation amendment to its SALDO ordinance.

Vesper Energy is currently developing a solar panel project in Bradford County and its representatives have previously stated that it could start around late summer 2024.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.