Solar discussions continue at BC Planning Commission

TOWANDA — During its Tuesday meeting, the Bradford County Planning Commission reviewed and answered questions concerning its ongoing development of a solar installation amendment to its SALDO ordinance.
Vesper Energy is currently developing a solar panel project in Bradford County and its representatives have previously stated that it could start around late summer 2024.
Planning Director Matt Williams stated that BCPC is crafting an amendment that would be included in its already existing SALDO ordinance. He added that some regulations are already encoded in the ordinance. Excavation, structure placement and construction cannot be started until BCPC approves it upon a “complete and satisfactory application,” according to Williams. BCPC requires applicants to post a financial security or bond before preliminary approval is granted because the approval allows applicants to gain building permits.
For fencing, BCPC increased the length of fencing on solar facilities from seven feet or six feet plus one foot of barbed wire to eight feet. Williams noted that other Pennsylvania counties have enacted similar measures.
BCPC also discussed how setbacks would be used for solar farms. A setback is the minimum distance that a building or structure can be set back from a road, body of water or protected area. Williams stated that both residential and nonresidential buildings will have setbacks of 300 feet regarding solar installations. Initially it was 200 feet for nonresidential buildings and 300 feet for residential buildings, but it was amended in case a residential were to change into a nonresidential or vice versa.
Sheshequin resident Laura Hewitt spoke about her concerns regarding solar installations. She asked if storage batteries would be on Vesper solar sites and if so would they be defined. Hewitt was concerned if any storage batteries would contain toxic chemicals like cadmium that could potentially be washed out by rain water into the soil or water supply. Williams answered that Vesper’s current proposed project has no batteries. Hewitt also asked if a notification system could be in place if batteries were eventually added.
Williams emphasized that issues regarding hazardous materials or toxins fall under the authority and regulation of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. He added that local industrial facilities constantly add new items such as underground fuel storage tanks, but BCPC doesn’t have the authority to regulate that issue. Environmental regulation agencies would also be responsible for enforcing any disposing of materials on a site.
“Typically we get an Act 14 notification from the Department of Environmental Protection that says [a company] applied for a permit,” Williams said. “They would most likely have to apply for a permit to have the materials on site if it’s considered a hazardous material.”
He elaborated that once a business adds a chemical that exceeds a threshold from the Department of Labor and Industry, a notification is sent to local emergency management agencies. Specifically, the chemicals are added to the “Tier 2 report, which includes every hazardous material on site” and it goes to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
Hewitt asked about the potential effects of soil on solar farms. She was concerned that the land nearest the installations could lose its fertility after 20 to 30 years due to non-use.
Williams stated that Bradford County could follow a similar action that Lycoming County follows.
“Where a solar farm is placed, only a maximum of 50% of agricultural soils could be used in the development of the solar farm,” he said. “If it was going to be more than 50%, there had to be an agricultural component to it.”
He stated that areas in the Midwest will plant soybeans near solar farms to maintain it as an agricultural site.
Hewitt expressed that inspections of solar installations should be carried out to ensure safety.
Williams again stated that inspections would fall under the authority of the state DEP because BCPC doesn’t “have authority to do that for any other industrial facility in the county.”
Sheshequin Township supervisor Kurt Lafy expressed that he doesn’t want to see solar farms be turned into junkyards filled with unused or damaged panels on the ground, especially if they pose a threat to the soil or water. He was specifically concerned about the multiple wells throughout his township. Lafy recommended the county to hire engineers to do lab testing of soil periodically to ensure safety. He stated that local authority should have some type of power to conduct inspections a few times throughout the year.
Williams advised residents to contact the office of state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) as the sponsor of a solar decommissioning bill in the state Senate. He also stated that he would speak with professionals from the Penn State University that specialize in studying solar ordinances to discuss the topic of inspections intervals.
