Solar projects coming to Bradford County

An estimated 14 solar projects may be seen in Bradford County in the near future. The announcement was made by Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams during the BC Planning Commission’s Tuesday meeting.

TOWANDA — Potential solar energy projects are expected to make their way to Bradford County in the near future.

An estimated 14 solar energy installations could eventually be built within the county, according to Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams. He made the announcement during the Bradford County Planning Commission’s Tuesday meeting.

