Solar projects coming to Bradford County

TOWANDA — Potential solar energy projects are expected to make their way to Bradford County in the near future.
An estimated 14 solar energy installations could eventually be built within the county, according to Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams. He made the announcement during the Bradford County Planning Commission’s Tuesday meeting.
“At this juncture, it does appear that its not if, but when we will see one of these large solar projects,” Williams said.
On Aug. 17, representatives from Penn State University’s solar team held an information session for over 35 attendees that consisted of county and municipal elected officials, planning commission members, zoning and Subdivision and Land Ordinance (SALDO) officers and other administrative professionals, Williams previously stated. He stated that attendees expressed concerns over land values and aesthetics.
“Penn State gave us a lot of information at that meeting and there was a lot of municipal representation here asking the appropriate questions on what this may look like,” Williams said.
Penn State informed Williams that the 14 projects are in some phase of development and consist of loose negotiations with property owners.
“Private and public developers would be the ones who ultimately install the [solar] facilities,” Williams explained.
He stated that the Penn State solar team strives to educate both public officials and the community on what solar energy means for them. Penn State sees Bradford County as an attractive destination for solar power, according to Williams. A primary reason is the large amount of vacant land that could be used, especially farm land where farmers are leaving the agricultural business.
However, no specific details about the projects have been released yet and there has been no formal submissions to the commission. Submissions would have to be made if a project takes place in a municipality that the commission administers subdivision of land development ordinances for. The commission currently administers for 47 out of the 51 municipalities in the county. The ones it doesn’t administer for includes Troy Township, Troy Borough, Athens Township and Litchfield Township.
