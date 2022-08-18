Solar session informs local officials at Public Safety Center

TOWANDA — Local officials seeking to know the benefits of solar energy attended an information session at the Bradford County Public Safety Center Wednesday.
Over 35 people from across the Northern Tier area, primarily Bradford County, gathered at the facility for the event, according to Bradford County Public Safety Director Matt Williams.
Attendees consisted of county and municipal elected officials, planning commission members, zoning and Subdivision and Land Ordinance (SALDO) officers and other administrative professionals.
The Solar Decathlon Team of Penn State gave a presentation that informed the officials on the many ways solar energy can be utilized.
The Penn State group seeks to educate the public on “energy efficient systems and sustainable design in a way that is facilitated through integrated design,” according to its website.
Another goal of the group is to “train the next generation of designers, engineers and professionals in sustainable practices and collaboration, so they can have a greater impact on the world,” the website adds.
The Penn State presentation showcased the emerging trends in Pennsylvania-based solar utilities, its implications locally and what counties and municipalities could do to better plan for this potential energy development, Williams stated.
“The workshop covered key impacts associated with grid scale solar development, including impacts to agricultural land, siting requirements on solar, infrastructure needs, and decommissioning/bonding considerations,” said Williams.
He stated that solar utilities may become a popular source of energy for communities.
“All indications are these types of facilities are going to become more commonplace both in the near and short term,” Williams expressed. “A proactive approach is the prudent course of action to make sure known issues are addressed as best they can be before development occurs.”
