WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – Graffiti at Wyalusing Rocks is causing some concerns.
Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly White said these concerns, which she has heard through her position in the community, prompted her to approach the Wyalusing Township Supervisors Tuesday in search of a solution.
“I know since I’ve been a kid here, it’s common to see a lot of graffiti. It’s gotten a little bit uglier up there recently. There’s a lot of new tagging. The one rock is almost black,” said White.
Being proactive, White brought along Billy and Alicia Lee with JABBS Soft Cleaning, which proposed a cleanup of the rocks for $3,200. According to Billy, the work would take a day.
With concerns that the rocks could be defaced again, Alicia proposed adding some chalk containers by the rocks so that visitors could still mark them up for photo opportunities without the permanency of spray paint. White said she’d even take on the responsibility of keeping the containers filled.
According to White, the Wyalusing Rocks are a popular spot for people to commemorate events such as dances or anniversaries. She was there this past weekend with students for Wyalusing’s Homecoming.
“I just remember being a kid and going up there after things in high school, and my mom has pictures from when she graduated,” she added. “There are little pieces to it, but now there’s stuff I don’t think I want my kids to read or have in their pictures.”
While supervisors shared concerns about the graffiti, they believed they should first tackle the overgrown brush through a possible new preservation program that expands on the mowing and garbage service the township already provides at the site, with an annual cost of over $1,000.
“There’s a lot of sumac in there that’s grown up,” said Supervisor Arthur Allyn. “I was surprised because it wasn’t very long ago some guys had been in there and cut it.”
“With all of the brush there, it’s not easy to get down to the rocks,” said Secretary/Treasurer Maxine Meteer. “If we had the brush cleared away, then it would be easier to work on the graffiti, but it’s not going to stop the graffiti.”
Although supervisors haven’t yet moved forward with seeking proposals from insured contractors for the brush cleanup or other preservation efforts, Supervisor Chairman Marvin Meteer spoke favorably about the project since it will benefit the community at large.
“It’s one of those things that we have that you don’t find in a lot of places,” he said about the site. “It’s a very scenic look-out, it has a lot of history behind it, and we appreciate having that.”
White offered to help the township as it moves forward, whether it’s with finding grant opportunities related to the project overall or helping coordinate the cleanup of the rocks when the time comes.
