While hunters across Bradford County hit the woods yesterday morning for the first day of 2019’s deer season, shoppers took to towns with a different goal in mind; to bag big deals during the nation’s Small Business Saturday.
From Towanda to Troy local businesses swung open their doors offering sales and encouraging patrons to “shop small” when picking out their perfect Christmas presents.
Roof Jewelers and Awards held their official grand opening on Main Street in Towanda, incorporating their ribbon cutting with the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce’s Selfie with an Elfie Shop Small Campaign.
CBCCC’s Selfie with an Elfie event will take place throughout the month with a small stuffed elf stationed at different businesses in Towanda or Wysox daily. Anyone who snaps a photo with the elf, posts it to the Selfie with an Elfie Facebook Page and follows contests rules will be eligible to win a gift card from the winning business.
Roof Jewelers and Awards co-owner Erin Roof stated that Small Business Saturday helps “to remind people that shopping small is important.”
“Especially in this area, you see a lot of businesses closing up and it’s important to keep your business local,” she said. “Keep our small town going.”
Western Bradford County kicked off Small Business Saturday in a big way as well as Troy and Canton brimmed with bustling shoppers and community members enjoying holiday entertainment at the town’s joint Hometown Christmas.
Multiple Scout Troops lined the streets of Troy, some collecting letters for Santa and handing out cider while others sold donuts and showed off their new supply trailer.
Vendors packed the Troy Sale Barn and special appearances were made by a “reindeer” and “unicorn” from Hogback Mountain Pony Rides, songs by Troy High School choir members and performances from The Nutcracker by dancers from Melinda’s School of Dance.
Troy Vet’s Club also hosted a vendor fair and Armenia Mountain Footwear hosted a live nativitiy from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Rialto Theater in Canton offered two free Christmas movie viewings one at 10 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m. as well.
Even Sylvania joined in on the Small Business Saturday festivities as the Country Sampler Antique Center held their annual open house and celebrated 33 years in business.
Sheila Thuotte, co-owner of Country Sampler explained that the store functions as a co-op with separate dealers owning merchaindise throughout the shop and pitching in to work at least two days per month.
Thuotte told that the store opened in 1986 and that its annual open house, always held on Small Business Saturday, is its biggest sale day of the year.
Small Business Saturday brings in many families and is helpful as the store hopes to bring in more young shoppers, she told, as well as hunters and individuals looking for items to complete crafts with as well as individuals looking to purchase an array of items from quality furniture to glassware, vintage games, clothing, cameras, toys and more.
As Small Town Saturday came to a close across the county shoppers returned home and local businesses shut their doors for the day, perhaps with an extra pep in their step from the start of Christmas season and support from the communities around them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.