The local chapter of the Christian Motorcyclist Association donated fruit baskets to all four Valley police departments on Tuesday. Pictured here, from left, are Denny Slater, Jim Shaw and Roger Clink of the Athens Township Police Department, CMA Chapter President Dan Earl, Tim Cahill and Carla Dieg of the Athens Borough Police Department, CMA Chapter webmaster Alan Brooks, CMA Chapter Chaplain Jeff Bisher, Sayre Borough Police Officer Casey Shiposh, CMA Chapter Vice President John Reynolds and Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt.