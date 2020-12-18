ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The local chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association — the Sons of Thunder — showed its appreciation to all four Valley police departments with some holiday gifts.
The motorcycle club donated fruit baskets to the Athens Borough, Athens Township, Sayre Borough and Village of Waverly police departments Tuesday.
“Our mission is to touch the hearts of our neighbors in need and to let them know that we care deeply for them, just as Jesus cared so very much for all of his people. As God demands: love God, love people,” Sons of Thunder members said in a press release.
CMA is committed to sharing Jesus around the world and has provided more than 3 million bibles through the Open Doors organization to countries such as Syria, Iraq and Korea, according to group members. Through Missionary Ventures International, CMA is providing motorcycles, bicycles, horses and other means of transportation in 107 countries.
Working through the Jesus Film Project, the CMA provides people with life-changing encounters with the Jesus film translated into more than 1,750 languages, according to the press release.
“We hope you enjoy this gift to you and are comforted by our ‘Merry Christmas’ thoughts to you,” members told police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.