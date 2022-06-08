MONTOURSVILLE — Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4033 (Sopertown Road) will be closed this week between the intersection with Route 4016 (Austinville Road) and Crapser Hill Road (T-654) in Columbia Township for a pipe replacement project.
On Wednesday, June 8 through Friday, June 10, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing pipe replacements on Sopertown Road. A detour using Austinville Road and Lodge Hill Road (T-806) will be in place for the duration of the project.
Work on the project is expected to be completed, Friday, June 10, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
