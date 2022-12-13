SOUTH CREEK — A local township’s volunteer fire department honored several firefighters with awards during a recent ceremony.
The South Creek Volunteer Fire Department gave out awards and recognized its local firefighters. A plaque was also placed in SCVFD’s firehouse with members’ names that gained their NFPA 1001, Firefighter 1 certification. Those members included Jen Nicholson (attained in 2002), Rob Good (attained in 2002), Kassidy Good-Callear (attained in 2021), Chris Callear (attained in 2021) and Joe Baranyk Jr. (attained in 2021).
“As we see membership numbers dwindle country wide in the fire service, and being a smaller department ourselves, it’s nice to recognize those that have gone above and beyond,” SCVFD said in a statement.
Organizers gave out two Firefighter of the Year awards to Baranyk and Ethan Sheets.
“Both of these members showed excellence in service above self over the last year,” the SCVFD stated.
Baranyk has been an active member for around six years and has trained on everything from pump-ops to interior firefighting. He completed his NFPA 1001 certification and excelled in every area of training to set a standard with his ability to continue his fire service education. His award was presented by Callear.
Sheets is the grandson of late Chief Joe Leonard. He celebrated his 15th year with SCVFD this October after joining as a Junior Firefighter in 2007. Sheets has been involved in emergency services that also includes South Creek EMS, per diem employment at Western Alliance EMS and full-time work as a 911 dispatcher for the Bradford County Communications Center. He also serves as a captain for the Watkins Glen Intl. Fire/Rescue team. In October 2021, he took over the role of emergency management coordinator for South Creek Township.
Former Chief Richard Fulmer presented Sheets with his award and spoke about his passion for emergency services. In his time with SCVFD, Sheets has served as a junior firefighter, active firefighter and has held the ranks of engineer, lieutenant and captain.
The evening also featured SCVFD’s annual Line Officers election. Good-Callear, the daughter of former EMS Captain Rob Good, was elected to the department’s first assistant-chief position (South Creek 2). She is now the department’s youngest chief, it’s first female assistant chief and first female assistant chief in Bradford County in recent recorded history. Good-Callear has been a member for six years now and looks forward to her upcoming service in the new position. She also serves as a member of South Creek EMS.
“This is an excellent accomplishment that not only helps the department apply for grant funding but also shows the dedication of the limited membership we have,” according to SCVFD.
