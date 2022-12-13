SOUTH CREEK — A local township’s volunteer fire department honored several firefighters with awards during a recent ceremony.

The South Creek Volunteer Fire Department gave out awards and recognized its local firefighters. A plaque was also placed in SCVFD’s firehouse with members’ names that gained their NFPA 1001, Firefighter 1 certification. Those members included Jen Nicholson (attained in 2002), Rob Good (attained in 2002), Kassidy Good-Callear (attained in 2021), Chris Callear (attained in 2021) and Joe Baranyk Jr. (attained in 2021).