The South Creek Lions Club is forming a Leo Club for local young people. Leos are meant to embody the best of qualities of the Lions organization, and it’s something that Mindy Sterling and Mary Wilhoite are taking seriously.
Looking to bring the qualities that come with being a Leo to their community, Mindy and Mary are hosting the first meeting for youths ages 12 to 17, on Feb. 8 at the South Creek Lions Club at 33054 Route 14, Gillett, Pennsylvania. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Future dates and times will be decided at the first meeting.
Mindy was excited to explain the details of the club. “Basically it’s a place where kids can come and socialize. They need to be empowered. They need to have something to look forward to.”
As for what they hope to accomplish, Mindy followed with, “We’ll be helping out those in need amongst our community.”
With the help of the community and other resources, they will search for those in need of help.
A president, vice president, secretary and treasurer will be members of the Leo Club, while Mindy and Mary oversee and guide the young Leos. It will come down to this committee to plan which projects they will undertake, as well as fundraising.
The Leo Club runs year round and meets once a month. There is no fee to join.
Mindy expressed, “Our goal is to be the hub for many more activities and all ages.”
Leo Clubs, which include the youngest members of the Lions Clubs International, were established in 1957.
Anyone interested in finding out more information is encouraged to contact Mindy Sterling at (717) 406-9275 or Mary Wilhoite at (570) 529-0443.
