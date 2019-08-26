Honors two longest members
WAVERLY — The South Creek Lions Club held its 5th annual Captain and Crew Golf Tournament in honor of their two longest standing members at Tomasso’s Restaurant and Golf Course on Sunday morning.
Dick Berry, 91, who was one of the charter members of the original South Creek Lions Club 65 years ago, and Lynn Maynard, 97, who joined the club a few months later, were both honored at the 12-team tournament for their years of membership and volunteer work in the community.
“We thought this year, why not honor them?” said club secretary Dave Rockwell. “They’re still with us. The only two that have been around all of this time.”
Berry said that he was surprised to receive the honor on Sunday.
“I did hear the rumors that they were planning on something for us but I didn’t know it was going to be here, I thought it would be some old town thing,” Berry said with a laugh.
Dick also said one of his favorite memories from his 65 years in the club was the Lions Club Fashion Show from years back. He wore a one-piece women’s bathing suit in the show. “Then I put on a bra and we put grapefruit in them,” he remembered while stifling laughter. “My mother didn’t talk to me for about a month after that.”
“We have a lot of good memories from years ago,” Lynn remarked. “(The Lions Club) is good for your community.”
Berry said that the club has been through plenty of turmoil in his time, and that without current leadership where it is, the club may not even exist anymore.
“Our club was about to die and Dave Rockwell and Wayne Vandegrift saved our Lions Club. It was all ready to fold, and it’s back,” Berry said of a time a few years earlier. “Boy, they’re going good now.”
The club will use the proceeds from the tournament to fund their operations throughout the year like supporting the local food bank, vision testing and eyewear affordability assistance, the Leo Club, and of course the club’s numerous dinners.
The next dinner at the club will be held on Sept. 14 with turkey and roast beef on the menu.
