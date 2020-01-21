This was the scene of a structure fire at 967 South Main Street in Towanda Township on Tuesday evening. The fire broke out around 7:45 p.m., prompting a response from Towanda, Wysox, Monroeton, North Towanda fire crews and other emergency responders. No more information on potential injuries or the severity of damage was known at the time of publication.
South Main Street fire guts Towanda Township home
