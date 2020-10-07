SOUTH WAVERLY – Trick-or-treaters will not be out in South Waverly later this month.
On Tuesday, Mayor Tim Hickey announced that he will not authorize trick-or-treating in the borough this year due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the area and in consideration of the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“After lengthy discussions with borough council, they wish to keep the borough residents and children safe,” he said.
The CDC warns that traditional Halloween activities, such as trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat events, can pose a high risk for spreading COVID-19, and officials said there is a moderate risk if kids do “one-way trick-or-treating”, or grab wrapped goodie bags that are left out.
Instead, the CDC suggests a variety of lower risk Halloween activities, which include pumpkin and home decorating with members of the household, in-home and outdoor scavenger hunts, a virtual costume contest, or a Halloween movie night with family.
The CDC added that anyone who may have COVID-19 should not participate any in-person Halloween activities or give out candy.
