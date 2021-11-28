South Waverly Food and Toy Drive kicks off

SOUTH WAVERLY — Anyone looking to bring Christmas cheer to kids in need in the South Waverly community can donate toys and food to the local fire department.
The South Waverly Volunteer Fire Department kicked off its Sixth Annual Joe Willer Memorial Food and Toy Drive for Kids on Saturday under the borough pavilion.
The first day of collections went from 1-10 p.m., but anyone who is still interested in making donations can call the station and make appointments to donate items.
Second Assistant Fire Chief Rich McConnell was at the station and happily collected toys from local neighbors for the drive.
McConnell stated that food collections will go to the Valley Food Pantry, while the Sayre Salvation Army will accept the toys collected.
He is looking to increase the amount of toys and food collected every year and is hopeful this year will be larger than last year’s drive.
