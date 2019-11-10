LeRaysville – Songs of jambalaya, dixieland and a Mississippi squirrel gone “berserk” swept across the stage Saturday night in eastern Bradford County as the more than six decade old tradition of the LeRaysville-Pike Fire Company’s minstrel show returned to town.
The minstrel show, which was first established in the 1950’s is one of the last of it’s kind in Bradford County according to John Keegan, an organizer, showcased a history of America’s south this year with the title of “Southern Comfort.”
Keegan stated that the show, comprised of musical talent as well as jokes and an occasional juggling presentation, is mostly improvised and changes every time.
Keegan also explained that the festivities bring in guests from not only LeRaysville but also from as far as Philadelphia and even Canada.
The performance benefits LeRaysville locals in multiple ways as all proceeds are donated to the LeRaysville-Pike Fire Department to help with operating expenses and the ministerial itself brings plenty of plain old fashioned fun to community members.
“Tina Pickett said one time it’s some place you can go, sit down and forget about reality for a while,” told Keegan.
“It’s good entertainment,” another participant added.
Keegan credited Rich Powell for creating the show’s set which will be utilized for the minstrel’s next three years.
