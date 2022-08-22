ATHENS — Having high-quality meat that is local, fresh and easily accessible for the community is the mission of one Valley area farm and business.
SouthView Station is a 40-acre farm outside Athens that provides grass-fed meat to its customers in Bradford County. The farm has animals such as sheep, cows, chickens, geese and various poultry.
It all started when it’s owner, Jessica Newman moved to the Valley area to be closer with family around eight years ago. She grew up in Elk County and was living in Nashville before moving to Bradford County. Newman is a nurse at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for her day job when she isn’t running the farm and business.
“We focus on grass-fed meat for the community and also sell breeding stocks,” Newman said. “We market to other farmers who need high-quality animals for their breeding programs.”
The farm received its name to describe the surrounding area and a unique way of doing business.
“The property has this fantastic view south that looks straight down to Towanda and the river valley, which is beautiful,” Newman stated.
As for the word station, it’s a reference to Australia and New Zealand because those countries have big sheep farms called stations, Newman noted.
“We knew we wanted to raise sheep, so the word station was kind of an homage to raising sheep in a different way,” she said.
Newman appreciates the Valley area and feels that the community values its farmers.
“As a first generation farmer, I’m trying to create more of an awareness and understanding within a younger community that has kind of stepped away from agriculture,” she said. “It’s good to show the importance of having farms and fresh food.”
She expressed how accessibility is very important currently, especially when food shortages occur.
“My sister lives in an urban area in the South where they still have some shortages. It was really bad during COVID where they didn’t have meat for months,” Newman said.
She stated that it’s important for people to consider where their food comes from and they should always ask if it’s good for the local community and environment.
“I don’t want to worry if tomorrow the shipping industry is shut down and we won’t have a refrigerator full of food,” she said.
Having a farm and raising animals is her passion and she seeks to promote health as both a farmer and a nurse.
“It takes time to grow and we are learning every day, but I wouldn’t want to do anything else,” she said. “It’s very rewarding and I get to make a difference in health in my day job and my farm job, so it’s a good combination.”
She seeks to build connections and support local by creating healthy communities and participating in events like Sayre’s F3 festival. Newman also stated that it takes a team effort to run the farm.
“My parents help support the farm and my father is like the tractor repairer extraordinaire,” she said. “My friend, Jessica Aeppli, helps work the farmers market booths and make delivers to homes. It all feels like a family-friend affair and I couldn’t do this without any of them. It takes us all.”
