NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A benefit that raised over $1,000 for an Ulster kindergartner with brain cancer was held at 3D’s Pizza on Sunday. Despite fighting stage four brain cancer, Ariah Cooke was in great spirits at the crowded spaghetti dinner, filled with people wearing gray in support of brain cancer awareness.
“It’s amazing,” said Ariah’s mother Stacy Owens at the event. “I never thought we would get this much support from the community.
“It lifts our spirits,” she added.
Ariah was first diagnosed with the cancer in January after experiencing seizures. After chemotherapy and radiation, the tumor went down in size, but has since grown back to its original size, according to family. Now, the family is searching for other possible treatments and doctors to combat the tumor.
To raise money for possible treatments of the cancer, spaghetti dinners were sold, a 50/50 raffle, dessert auction and Chinese auction were held and businesses were asked for donations.
“It’s unbelievable, it’s more than we imagined,” Ariah’s grandmother, Nancy McConnell, said of the money raised and support given. “I don’t know where we would be without their help.”
Kim Skaggs, who helped organize the event, said that 3D’s wanted to help out of kindness.
“How could you say no to her?” said Dawn White, the manager of 3D’s. “Everyone has been so generous with their donations, it’s great fun too. She is a really sweet child.”
With the money raised the family plans to seek out treatment in Pittsburgh for the aggressive cancer.
