ATHENS — Project Grow, an organization that works to foster community through local food production, will have a presentation with speakers Janelle Daddona and Katie Replogle at the Spalding Library on Saturday at 11 am.
Community members who attend will learn about Penn-York Valley Project Grow and their mission to cultivate “education, and inspiration in our community to value, access, and grow healthy food.”
The organization, founded in 2011, has recently expanded their efforts to include tending three gardens in Waverly, NY. Members and volunteers work to seed and grow their plants in a greenhouse in healthy chemical-free soil.
Project grow also holds other events and programs, including an annual heirloom plant sale, Art in the Garden, garden tours, events with guest educators and several youth programs.
This event is part of the Spalding Library’s “All Together Now” Summer Series, which explores the ways that people can impact each others lives.
To learn more about project grow, visit www.valleyprojectgrow.org. To learn more about the event, call the library at 570.888.7117 for more info.
