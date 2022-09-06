Spalding Memorial building celebrates cornerstone milestone with open house

ATHENS — In August of 1897, the cornerstone for the Spalding Memorial building was laid with much fanfare. The daylong festivities for the event included a parade with bands performing and more than 200 marching Freemasons from the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania. The crowd in attendance covered the entirety of the grounds between the Susquehanna and Chemung rivers. So many people attended the celebration that four loaded trolley cars had no room to unload their last groups of passengers.
This year marks the 125th anniversary of the laying of the Spalding building’s cornerstone. In honor of this milestone, the building’s doors are being opened wide for an open house event, running from Sept. 6 — 10. Take a tour of the historic building, enjoy refreshments, and explore images from the building’s past. The week will culminate with an event featuring local historian Jim Nobles and his presentation on the 12 miles of trolley track that once connected the Valley communities. “The Trolleys of the Valley: The Waverly, Sayre, and Athens Trolley Company” will be presented at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
