ATHENS — The Spalding Memorial Library will feature an upcoming closure followed by a series of various events for any interested community members.
The library be closed from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 in recognition of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. However, the library will be reopened on Jan. 3 at noon.
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets, which is open to all ages that want to knit, crochet or create other crafts. Members often create individual projects to work on and share with the group. People can also share advice with other members on how to engage in different techniques.
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the library will host its Gaming Club from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a deck of cards or board game to play with others.
There will not be Facebook Live Storytime on Jan. 5 or 6, but Ms. Jess will return on Jan. 12 and 13 at 10 a.m. on Spalding Memorial Library Facebook page. There will also be a Storytime on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m.
