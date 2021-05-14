The Spalding Memorial Library will host Philip Jenkins, a distinguished professor of history at Baylor University for a review of “A History of Hate Groups in Pennsylvania.”
The online event will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.
“To understand how hate groups continue to proliferate in Pennsylvania, as well as our country as a whole, it is helpful to examine the history of hate groups in the state. Groups like the Ku Klux Klan have persisted throughout the last ten decades, with two KKK chapters still existent in PA. White Nationalist and Neo-Nazi groups predominate the list of hate groups. Philip Jenkins has made a study of the history of such groups among the extreme political right in PA,” the library said in an announcement.
“Jenkins’ scholarship takes us on a look back through the history of the KKK in PA, as well as other groups that were active historically, such as the Italian Black Shirts, and the German-American Bund. His book examines extreme right groups that were racist, anti-Catholic, and/or anti-Semitic by doctrine. In the conclusion to ‘Hoods and Shirts,’ Jenkins writes that ‘rightest organizations that won public support did so by portraying themselves as the authentic if unpopular voice of some urgent popular need or sentiment.’ Surely his knowledge of hate groups is useful for those of us trying to understand how they continue to exist in our modern age.”
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, it tracked 36 hate groups in Pennsylvania last year, and the state is ranked among the top five for such groups in the nation.
For more information or to obtain a Zoom link for the presentation, email director@spaldinglibrary.org. Those with questions can also call the library at (570) 888-7117.
