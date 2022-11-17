ATHENS — Anyone looking to shop local during the Christmas shopping season can venture to a major library’s upcoming annual event on Nov. 26.
The Spalding Memorial Library will host its 8th Annual Christmas Market on Small Business Saturday to support local vendors on its front lawn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping days of the year, but Small Business Saturday encourages the public to shop local.
Vendors will sell a variety of products that includes gourd art, jewelry, pottery, Christmas décor, barn board art and dog fashion. There will also be food trucks such as The Bluebird Food Truck and Dips-N-Flips.
Children of all ages can create Christmas tree ornaments for the library’s Christmas tree or their own tree at home. Crafts will include sparkly snowflakes, beaded Christmas trees and jingle bell wreaths.
People will also have the chance to chose a tag from the Angel Tree to provide books to Kids at Risk.
“The act of shopping locally warms the heart and spirit, so surely it can never be too wintry for an outdoor Christmas Market,” said Meaghann CampBell, the library’s assistant director. “It’s not only the perfect place to get into the spirit of the holiday shopping season, you’ll also find it’s the perfect time to start checking friends and family off your Christmas list.”
