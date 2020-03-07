Sparks continue to fly as Sullivan County Head Start is likely to see closure

Sullivan County Commissioners offered an update to ongoing issues with Sullivan County Head Start and the Head Start Action Committee spoke out against the legislators’ actions after a meeting on Thursday.
Sullivan County Commissioners called a meeting with Sullivan County Head Start employees and members of the Head Start Action Committee Thursday to provide an update after it was announced that the program may be discontinued after Columbia County Head Start has refused to continue a 40-year partnership with the Sullivan County program.
Sullivan County Commissioner Donna Iannone stated that while no decisions will be final until the end of July, Columbia County Head Start has applied for a grant registered as a partner with the Sullivan County program but has announced that they will no longer be funding Sullivan County’s Head Start.
The grant is still under review and has not been accepted nor denied at this time, but Iannone stated that county commissioners have spoken with both members of Governor Tom Wolf’s administration and representatives of the federal Head Start program and were advised that there is not a lot that can be done and that Sullivan County will most likely not have a Head Start program next year.
Iannone stated that the commissioners will continue to seek out options of how pre-kindergarten education can be offered to all Sullivan County children, including the possibility of introducing an Early Head Start program, which Iannone said has been designated more funding through Wolf’s potential 2020 budget, that could potentially be built into a blended age program, moving to a Pre-K Counts program or partnering with Bradford-Tioga County Head Start if Sullivan County can provide funding.
Iannone pointed out that the rural nature of Sullivan County presents several challenges to being able to provide children with care as parents often cannot transport children themselves and foster grandparents are often unable to transport children because they are not permitted to volunteer with “for-profit” programs like Pre-K Counts.
The commissioner stated that Bradford-Tioga Head Start has offered to allow children from Sullivan County to join their programs if Sullivan County can provide funding because the Bradford-Tioga Head Start is midway through a grant period and cannot adjust their attendance numbers and apply for another grant that may offer more funding for another two years.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start would also not be able to supply transportation to Sullivan County students, which would probably greatly limit how many students would attend, Iannone said.
Iannone also expressed that she does not know how Columbia County can use Sullivan County’s name on a grant application and then refuse to share the funding with them.
County Commissioner Brian Hoffman stated that he had been told that while Sullivan County may not glean any funds from the grant Columbia County has applied for, the move will “sever” the Columbia/Sullivan County partnership and allow Sullivan County to apply for its own grant in the future if one becomes available.
As for current Sullivan County Head Start employees, Iannone said that the commissioners “can’t promise anything.”
“We can’t guarantee anything will happen...I just think you need to know the reality too,” she said.
Current Sullivan County Head Start staff have been asked to make a decision by the end of March if they would be willing to travel and work at Columbia County’s Head Start.
Employees pointed out disdain for moving to a Pre-K Counts program as they believe Head Start offers more services to help entire families instead of just a child, and aid family units in “breaking the cycle of poverty.”
They also voiced that if they had been told earlier that Columbia County would no longer be participating in the partnership, they believe the transition could have gone more smoothly.
Robert DeFeo, president of the Head Start Action Committee, stated that Head Start programs across the country have been affected as Designation Renewal System grants have been moved to being awarded by large government entities instead of local officials.
He also stated that the situation is “unfortunate” because Head Start often has a high turnover rate with employees and Sullivan County teachers have stayed with the program for many years and now have to decide if they want to move to Columbia County Head Start even after the programs have undergone an “exceedingly tenuous” relationship and they face the potential of being phased out in the future as he has seen other programs do to employees that come from failed Head Start partnerships in the past.
DeFeo also issued an official statement from the Head Start Action Committee, disagreeing with the way the Sullivan County Commissioners handled the meeting as a whole.
“With all respect to our local officials, the statements provided this evening by the county commissioners office (were) not only confusing, (they were) absurd,” DeFeo stated in the Head Start Action Committee’s official statement.
DeFeo noted in the statement that the Head Start Action Committee had previously provided the information discussed in Thursday’s meeting, especially that the program may not be able to continue next year especially after Sullivan County missed the November grant deadline. “Unfortunately, our local officials were more interested in fanning the flames of Columbia resentment and victimization — an easy sell for any politician facing a slew of disgruntled constituents,” the statement read. “Why they parroted this narrative as ‘an update on where we stand with things’, I cannot answer. Therefore, we must apologize for allowing Sullivan County officials and community leaders who are HSAC members the use of our forum to promote ideas and ideologies which are in direct conflict with our By-Laws, and the organization many of our membership body worked so very hard to achieve.”
The statement told that the Head Start Action Committee has been involved in the issue since September and has worked to provide alternate education options for current Head Start students, including speaking with other local care providers to take in former Head Start students.
“As a result of their (area service provider’s) inclusion in the process, Sullivan County now has a legitimate option to ensure access to quality preschool services for the 2020 school year, and without the federal red tape,” DeFeo wrote. “But from where we sat, they (commissioners) were uninterested in discussing this viable option.”
DeFeo pointed out that Columbia had told Sullivan County about issues that could hinder their Head Start as early as 2018, but stated that no one “addressed this issue of increased competition” and that Sullivan County Head Start has a “legitimate enrollment issue” that caused the center’s trouble, not Columbia County Head Start.
“You’ll get no argument from us (Head Start Action Committee) that Columbia was dispassionate, perhaps even illegitimate, in their dealings with this community. And I’ve no doubt their decisions contributed substantially to the center’s deficiencies. True as that may be, however, it is not an appropriate topic of discussion for anyone seeking solutions to ensure that low income and working families have access to preschool for their children in 2020, and that good educators and staff members continue to find employment locally,” Head Start Action Committee’s statement read.
“The loss of this center to our community simply cannot be calculated. Not only have we lost jobs, we’ve lost a beloved, well established preschool with a rich and colorful history. It’s a loss which forces families to juggle the added responsibility of where to place their kids during working hours,” DeFeo continued in the statement. “As a Head Start advocate and parent who knows firsthand the value of this program. I’m saddened to see it go. One day, and perhaps soon, we’ll have another. And we very well may have the panel review judge in our favor when the final announcement is made. But as a community leader, I feel I’ve the responsibility to list any options which help ensure that the families and children of Sullivan County have access to preschool for their children, and to present an honest assessment as opposed to simply telling people what I know they want to hear. So, if we’ve the opportunity to serve the community through another area provider — especially one who’d consider hiring the Head Start staff we adore — I’d have to vote in favor of it.”
