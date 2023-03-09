Sparks fly at Canton Township meeting

CANTON TOWNSHIP — Canton Township’s March meeting started off with a bang Monday, as a local resident aired several grievances with the township’s road crew.
Graham Road resident Walter Woods accused the road crew of wrecking several plants on his property.
“The apple tree was ripped right into, I was able to patch that up. The willow tree that was 30-40 feet away was cut into, that’s gonna be fine. My lilac bushes are gone,” Woods recounted.
The incident, according to Woods, occurred on Feb. 2 when the township was completing maintenance on the edge of the road there. Woods believes the bushes were not within the township’s right-of-way and thus they had no authority to damage them. He demanded financial compensation for the bushes, and better training for the road crew.
Road foreman Bob Petrowski was inflamed at the accusation, and accused Woods of damaging the plants himself.
“He was running around out there in the middle of the night doing something,” Petrowski explained to the supervisors. Petrowski also claimed Woods had given the crew permission to come onto his land, a claim Woods denied.
Supervisors called an end to the back and forth, with Chairman Gary Ferguson saying they would look into Woods’s claims.
During Petrowski’s road report, he noted that the surface of Pratt’s Mill Road was “holding up”. Supervisor Mark McMurray noted that McMurray road was in need of repair.
Township Secretary Elnor Blaney asked Petrowski if he thought ordering 200 tons of road salt for next year would be sufficient. According to contract deals, when the township orders a certain amount of salt, they are obligated to take at least 60% of that order. Last year they ordered 300 tons, and they haven’t yet taken the required 180 tons. Petrowski and Blaney agreed that the township will likely only need 200 tons of salt next year.
