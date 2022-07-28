BURLINGTON — A local animal clinic has helped spay and neuter over 30 cats Wednesday in an effort to help animal shelters at max capacity and overwhelmed by overpopulation.

Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter invited the Spay Neuter Save Network to its facility to spay and neuter around 37 cats, according to Board President Karen Friedenberg.

