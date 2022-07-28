BURLINGTON — A local animal clinic has helped spay and neuter over 30 cats Wednesday in an effort to help animal shelters at max capacity and overwhelmed by overpopulation.
Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter invited the Spay Neuter Save Network to its facility to spay and neuter around 37 cats, according to Board President Karen Friedenberg.
Spay Neuter Save Network is a nonprofit low-cost spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats in the Northern Tier and provides “high quality surgical services to shelters, TNR groups and rescues, as well as solutions aimed towards pet retention,” according to its Facebook page.
Friedenberg stated that Happy Tails has received calls for over 140 cats and kittens that need to be surrendered in just one week.
“Part of the problem is due to overpopulation of animals and many times pet owners cannot afford to get their animal spayed and neutered,” she said.
An average cat has one to eight kittens per litter, and two to three litters per year, she stated. During a female cat’s reproductive life, it can birth over 100 kittens. A single pair of cats and their kittens can produce was many as 420,000 in seven years.
Happy Tails invites people to sponsor a spay or neuter at the mobile clinic with the cost of each cat being $50 and will include a rabies shot before the cat is returned.
“Shelters are overwhelmed and have limited capacity, but they do what they can and we are here to help alleviate the issue,” said Margaret Boritz, the SNSN founder. “When I moved here in 2012, the clinic was always something I had in the back of my head to create.”
She stated that people often think of a mobile clinic as an RV, but her clinic takes staff and equipment to a central location. Boritz also stated that Facebook pages such as Lost and Found Pets of Bradford County, which is run by Teresa McLinko and Tanya Smallwood, are very helpful in recovering animals.
For the procedure, cats are given anesthesia and examined for any signs of illness or injury, according to SNSN Medical Director Bryan Langlois. The cats are then spayed or neutered and will be treated for any wounds. They also will be given a small clip on their left ear to identify them as a spayed or neutered cat when it returns to its colony. The cat’s caretakers will keep them overnight and release them back where they found them the next day.
“Usually in most clinics, we help between 25 to 45 cats,” Langlois said. “It’s something that’s been proven as the only real way to help control the outside feral cat population.”
He stated that people can get frustrated because there doesn’t appear to be an immediate result. However, it takes a few years and the results pay off in the long run since it eventually reduces the feral cat population.
“I set up similar programs in Lancaster County over the last 15 years, so I’m bringing everything I have learned there to this clinic in Bradford County,” he said.
For more information, contact Happy Tails at 570-485-9750.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.