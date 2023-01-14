Special elections to fill Pa. House seats vacated by Democrats should be held Feb. 7, court rules

Pennsylvania’s state capitol building in Harrisburg, PA on Election Day 2022.

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
HARRISBURG — Special elections to fill Pennsylvania House seats vacated by Democrats should be held on Feb. 7, Commonwealth Court has ruled.