Special Olympics receives donation from Knights of Columbus

pictured in photo left to right: Bradford Sullivan Special Olympics Treasurer Liz Peterson, Knights of Columbus member Jim Ross, athlete Annie Roof, athlete Izaak Hobday, Knights of Columbus member Frank Socha, Bradford Sullivan Special Olympics Manager Rebecca Roof

 Photo provided by Becky Roof

The St. John Neumann Assembly of the Knights of Columbus, comprised of members throughout Bradford and Sullivan Counties, recently presented a $500 check to the Bradford Sullivan Counties Special Olympics Team. The money was the result of proceeds from a Lenten Fish Dinner held for Special Olympics.

Special Olympics, which was founded by Eunice Shriver Kennedy, sister of Brother Knight President John F. Kennedy has always held a special place with the Knights of Columbus.