Special Olympics receives donation from Knights of Columbus

The St. John Neumann Assembly of the Knights of Columbus, comprised of members throughout Bradford and Sullivan Counties, recently presented a $500 check to the Bradford Sullivan Counties Special Olympics Team. The money was the result of proceeds from a Lenten Fish Dinner held for Special Olympics.
Special Olympics, which was founded by Eunice Shriver Kennedy, sister of Brother Knight President John F. Kennedy has always held a special place with the Knights of Columbus.
The state chapter of Knights of Columbus set of goal of raising and donating $100,000 to Special Olympics Pennsylvania. The Bradford Sullivan Counties Knights have donated more than $2000 to our local Special Olympics Team which contributes to the statewide goal. Currently, the target has been surpassed with a total of over $101,600 to help Special Olympians across the State.
Currently the delegation has more than 40 active athletes competing in various sports throughout the year. The team has been very successful with several athletes reaching National Competition. This year one local athlete, Izaak Hobday, will be participating in the World Special Olympics Games in Berlin in June. He and his fellow Special Olympians are training in swim and track for the State Summer Games which will be held at Penn State University from June 8-10. At the conclusion of Summer Games, Izaak will depart with Special Olympics USA for Germany.
