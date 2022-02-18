Special Olympics, Snyder Elementary raise $1,300 with polar pop

SAYRE — One area school had plenty of fun raising up to $1,300 for a chilly campaign with a good cause during the month of January.
Students of Sayre’s H. Austin Snyder Elementary School faced off against each other in a friendly competition for the Bradford/Sullivan Counties Special Olympics’ Polar Pop campaign. In previous years, the Polar Pop was known as the Polar Plunge.
Winners got the chance to see their teacher have a balloon popped over their heads. Individuals and teams use to plunge into cold water, but the balloon pop serves as an alternative due to COVID-19.
The competition picked up when Principal Michelle Murrelle agreed to participate in the competition. The school’s office and second grade buckets were close until the last two days when second graders pulled ahead collecting $371.78. The office took second place raising $227.61, while kindergarteners placed third with $190.09
The Parent Teacher Group donated money at the competition’s end to make a grand total of $1,300, which was sent to the Bradford/Sullivan Special Olympics.
In addition to winning the chance to go outside to watch the staff get the “pop,” the second grade also received popsicles for lunch.
Participating teachers included Michelle Murrelle, Merideth Lezak, Michelle Paris, Matthew Viselli, Jeffery Patterson and Colleen Hanafin.
Murrelle announced the grand total and had confetti balloon popped over her head by Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio.
Further donations can still be made to Bradford Sullivan Counties Special Olympics at P.O. Box 405, Wysox, PA 18854.
