DUSHORE — The community is invited to an art show taking place Sept. 16 at Pealer Hall on Main Street, Dushore.
Live music and light refreshments will greet those that attend. The event will showcase a number of local artists with a variety of styles including:
- Amy Hoenigke, Mildred — Amy began painting in her early 20s in Montgomery County. She is an abstract acrylic artist.
- Becky Hedgcock, Laporte — Becky is a paper artist. She creates sculptures through recycling paper products such as stamps and envelopes.
- Debra Lee Osborne, Laceyville — Self-taught in a variety of mediums and styles, Debra owned The Ruben and The Bard Studio in Wyalusing.
- Elizabeth Lisa Major, Dushore — A ceramicist and fine artist since 1975, she uses her landscapes and clay work to connect to her community.
- Karen Black, Dushore — Karen is a muralist, artist, and local author who explores the many ways nature can be creatively displayed.
- Sarah Charnitski, New Albany — An abstract acrylics artist who recreates nature with a light, ethereal feel.
- Sean Murphy, Dushore — An abstract surreal 2-D and 3-D artist who finds little to no limitations in modern art liberating to the psyche.
- Tyler Koenig, Dushore — Tyler is a new artist attending his first show beyond high school. His realism is juxtaposed with his anime in creative ways.
- Zac Zelewicz, Avis, Pa. — Expresses his love of sci-fi movies by constructing robots from recycled appliances and building materials collectively called Zecycled BotZ.
Local singer Jessiah Winters of Lovelton, Pa. will perform acoustical alternative, county, and classical rock guitar. The show is free and could not happen without the support of its community and sponsors.
