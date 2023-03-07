The Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) is celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout 2023 with a wide variety of recreational activities, 2023 PA River of the Year events, preservation workshops, and its first ever Endless Mountains Outdoor Heritage Expo (EMOHE). The Expo will be held on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29 and 30 at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds, east of Meshoppen.

“The Endless Mountains Outdoor Heritage Expo will certainly be the biggest event of its kind ever conducted in our area,” said EMHR executive director Cain Chamberlin. “We’ll be pulling together a large number of outdoor recreation and heritage vendors, representatives from various historical societies and heritage organizations, and guest speakers on a wide array of related topics. It’s the best way that we could think of for sharing our valuable resources and our vision for the future of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.”