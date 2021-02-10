Sporn appointed to replace Cotton on Athens Borough Council

ATHENS BOROUGH — Former Athens Borough Councilwoman Sharon Sporn was selected to replace former council President Bill Council Monday following Cotton’s resignation back in January.
Sporn was one of three residents to apply for the position. She and the other two candidates – Pat Cotton and JoAnne Polzella – were in attendance at Monday’s borough council meeting to make their last pitches for appointment before the council took action.
Councilman Bob Williams nominated Sporn for the position and Matt Patton provided the second.
Pat Cotton received a nomination from Councilman Walter Chaykesky and Scott Molnar provided a second.
Since Sporn was nominated first, the council then voted on her nomination and she was appointed on a 4-2 vote. She received four “yes” votes from council members Jeff Nason, Patton, Scott Riley and Williams. Chaykesky and Molnar voted “no.”
Following Sporn being sworn in by Mayor Francis “Skip” Roupp, the council then had to reorganize with votes for president, vice president and president pro tem.
Riley was voted in as the new council president. Williams will replace Riley as the vice president and Patton was named the president pro tem, which means he will be in be in charge of meetings if both Riley and Williams are unable to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.