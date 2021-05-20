Spotlight on EMS hopes to help recruitment

Paid and volunteer EMS services respond to around 10,000 calls in Bradford County and surrounding communities each year, according to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety. And as the years continue on, so does the need for emergency medical responders, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
As Bradford County recognizes this week as National Emergency Medical Services week this week, several local agencies will be holding open houses to help educate those who are interested in EMS about how they can help.
GVEMS Operations Manager Scott Stermer was a volunteer firefighter in Chemung when he was “drawn to the EMS Side of it by accident.”
I was just talked into becoming an ambulance driver,” he explained. “ … I kind of fell in love with it, the helping people and being a part of the community.”
According to Stermer, who has now worked in the EMS field for 23 years, being able to help the community is one of the highlights of the job. Plus, he said others in the EMS community – even in different parts of the state or nation – are like one big family as they deal with the same ups and downs.
“You just feel like you are part of something bigger,” he said.
For HOPS Volunteer Ambulance Association training officer Mary Sturdevant, her involvement in EMS was because of family.
“Officially I’ve been licensed as an EMT since 2011, but I like to tell the story that I’ve been an EMT since I was about five years old because my parents (Barb and Ed Krauss) were volunteer EMTs (with the Towanda Ambulance Association) and, at that time, it wouldn’t be unusual for me to be in the car with them when they would respond to an emergency,” she said. “But it’s a big part of my childhood, going with them to help neighbors in need.”
Sturdevant has always had a driving need to help others and give back to the community, although she said it’s been heartbreaking seeing ambulance corps close because of a lack of volunteers and response times increase because of it.
“We have three paid agencies in this county – two of those paid agencies welcome volunteers. All of the rest of our agencies are 100% volunteer,” she said, while adding that with some agencies like HOPS, there are reimbursement programs for training.
Like with everything else, training for those in the EMS field has evolved over the years, not only because of evolving medical technology and rescue practices, but also in response to community needs such as the opioid epidemic and COVID-19.
“It used to be you could run on an ambulance if you had advanced first aid, and it’s now to the point where you have to have 24 credits plus driver training every three years. There’s a lot of technical skill sets that are needed and we use out in the field. … And everyone has to work. This isn’t the 70s anymore,” she explained.
In the 1970s, she said, there were more mom-and-pop businesses and people could be more flexible with their hours. In the case they needed to respond to an emergency, all they had to do was stick up a closed sign, grab a truck and respond.
Some people are working two or three jobs,” she said of current times. “Pandemic aside, its just more challenging now for people to find time to get the training that they need to keep up on their skills as well as the time to respond and still be home to take care of their families and meet those financial needs.”
Because of this, volunteers are harder to come by, while those currently involved end up aging out.
“They don’t have the time to dedicate to it,” Sterner said. “And, honestly, most of the people who do it voluntarily don’t necessarily have the time, they just have the heart and the drive to help their community because nobody else will.”
Although EMS is doing good and selfless work 365 days a year, Stermer said it’s nice to have a week to highlight what they do. However, Sturdevant believed volunteerism could be helped if these good deeds were publicly highlighted more, and employers more openly encouraged employees to step up to help their community so that people wouldn’t fear repercussions.
There are also opportunities for teens, she said.
“Students can actually enroll in an EMT class or EMR as long as they’re going to be 16 by the time they take the test, and that’s a great opportunity to start gaining skills that you can put on a resume when you turn 18,” Sturdevant explained. “Even if you’re not planning to go into the health care field, that shows dedication and commitment, it gives you job skills, it teaches you responsibility in the work place.”
Saturday’s Bradford County EMS Association EMS Recruitment Day will feature open houses and activities at the following locations:
• South Creek Volunteer Ambulance Association, 33338 Route 14, Gillett. Open House from 10 a.m. until noon, featuring the Bradford County Sheriff ID Program amongst other activities.
- Tri-Township EMS: Ulster Division, 85 Rescue Street, Ulster, with an open house from 10 a.m. until noon.
- Tri-Township EMS: Ridgebury Division, 13278 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, with an open house from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. featuring the Bradford County Sheriff ID Program amongst other activities.
- Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department, 7744 Route 549, Millerton, with an open house from noon until 2 p.m., featuring fire and EMS related activities.
- Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, 24 Village Green Way, East Smithfield, with an open house from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- HOPS Volunteer Ambulance Association, 6185 Herrickville Road, Wyalusing, with an open house from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. featuring light refreshments.
During these open house events, the public can learn about how they can help, receive informational brochures, tour the facilities and see demonstration, and other activities.
Those interested in volunteering but are unable to attend one of these events can contact Bradford County EMS Association Secretary Nancy Mechling at (570) 265-5022.
