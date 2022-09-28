Spotlight PA launches comprehensive 2022 Election Center website

As part of its commitment to empower voters to make an informed decision this November, Spotlight PA has launched a new Election Center.

 For Spotlight PA/Leise Hook
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — As part of its commitment to empower voters to make an informed decision this November, Spotlight PA has launched a new, comprehensive Election Center 2022 website at spotlightpa.org/elections.