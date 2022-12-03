TROY — It was cold and dark as folks from all around the Troy community filled the parking lot of TOPS and the Family Dollar in Troy. It was time for Victory Church’s annual Christmas Tree Giveaway.

Pastor of Victory Josh Payne stood atop the church truck that had delivered the bound-up trees and noted the high turnout.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.