TROY — It was cold and dark as folks from all around the Troy community filled the parking lot of TOPS and the Family Dollar in Troy. It was time for Victory Church’s annual Christmas Tree Giveaway.
Pastor of Victory Josh Payne stood atop the church truck that had delivered the bound-up trees and noted the high turnout.
“This has been one of the toughest years financially we’ve seen from people this year, due to inflation and other things,” Payne said.
Volunteers bundled in winter gear were handing out trees, keeping the line moving swiftly. Some coffee and cookies were handed out, and a host of volunteers stood ready to carry the trees to cars if needed.
“Christmas is a time for hope, and anything we can do to spread that throughout the community, we’ll do,” Payne asserted.
Victory has been giving out Christmas trees, usually around 100 each year, since 2005. Payne reports that no fundraising was necessary, they were bought solely through church funds and donations.
As the crowd died down, visitors were reminded of the church’s live nativity scheduled Dec. 18, and were wished a Merry Christmas.
