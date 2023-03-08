LEROY — The 2023 Spring Cleanup in LeRoy Township will be held April 8 from 8:00 a.m. until noon. The township will have two dumpsters available from Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority on hand for residents to fill with trash. Tires will also be collected, but not in the dumpsters.

The supervisors will take their regular spring road inspection on March 18.

