LEROY — The 2023 Spring Cleanup in LeRoy Township will be held April 8 from 8:00 a.m. until noon. The township will have two dumpsters available from Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority on hand for residents to fill with trash. Tires will also be collected, but not in the dumpsters.
The supervisors will take their regular spring road inspection on March 18.
When discussing the township’s new municipal building on Mill Street, Supervisor Jason Krise suggested a partnership with the LeRoy Heritage Museum.“We should call [museum director] Matt Carl and see about getting a grant from Bradford County Tourism Board for a nice sign,” Krise suggested.
He noted a nice wood or metal sign denoting the locations of the park, museum, municipal building, and Sunfish Pond would be a nice aesthetic addition to the village. Tomlinson and Supervisor Mike Miosi agreed to reach out to Carl and look into local vendors that could make the sign.
Township Secretary/Treasurer Ted Tomlinson reported he is pursuing moving around $316,000 that is tied up in CDs to a new CD with better interest rates. He noted that a CD administered by the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust would pay out higher interest, close to 5% over one year.
This year’s major road resurfacing will be a project through the Bradford County Conservation District’s Dirt and Gravel Roads program. The supervisors hope to have the road done by June 30.
Tomlinson brought up to the gathered constituents that the longest part of ditch cleaning is waiting for the truck to return from dumping the fill. Supervisors agreed that they would ask around for a qualified volunteer to run a second truck during ditch cleanups to help move the process along.
Supervisors also noted that West LeRoy Crossroads needs some fill in some potholes. Tomlinson said he would alert Road Foreman Ron Chaapel to the issue.
