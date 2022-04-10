ATHENS BOROUGH — An Easter craft fair in Athens displayed and sold countless homemade items to benefit the local high school’s students Saturday.
The 3rd Annual Spring Into Easter Craft and Vendor Fair took place at the Athens Area High School Gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We wanted to have a fair to raise money for the class of 2023, so it will go towards their dances, senior trips and other activities,” said Athens High School Teacher Jessica Zellers.
Vendors spent $30 per slot and that money goes towards the students’ activities, she said.
“Based on the hours that students work at events like this, we split the money between them. It goes into their individual accounts to help pay for their senior trips,” said Athens English Teacher Norma Silverstrim.
Students earned their trip funding by conducting activities such as the bake sale, face paintings, raffles and concession stands at the event.
“T. Merritt Photography donated their time today and is doing $5 pictures with the Easter Bunny,” said Zellers. “All of that money will be donated to the class of 2023 and about 48 people have taken photos as of noon.”
One of the vendors there was Shannon Nelson of Little Turtle Soaps. She sold her bath and beauty items that consisted of multicolored soaps and candles. Nelson was happy about the public’s positive response and enthusiasm for her unique products.
“When I’m are at a craft fair with vendors selling similar products, I have to find a way to be unique that separates me from others,” she said. “That’s why I have soaps that look like candies and rainbows.”
A notable vendor there was children’s book author Maureen Wright who was selling her illustrated stories. Born and raised in Athens, she stated that the event is great for sharing her books with the next generation of kids.
“I have written 10 books and my first one came out 13 years ago,” she said. “I’ve wanted to be an author since third grade, so this has all been a dream come true.”
June Krapf sold her handmade towels that had colorful designs ranging from flowers and animals to words of inspiration.
“I’m a lifelong member of this community and I have a granddaughter that goes to this school,” Krapf said. “I’m doing this to help her class and all of the other kids in it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.