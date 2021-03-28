ATHENS BOROUGH – Marv and Hazel Remaley of Northridge Minerals brought on a third Spring Rock & Mineral Show at SHEA Creations & Company at 232 South Main Street in Athens Borough on Saturday afternoon.
Hazel explained that she and her husband Marv of 60 years had first started making cabochons, jewelry and other items out of gemstones back in 1992.
“Since then, we’ve been collecting all around the United States and Canada,” she stated.
The gift shop was lined with tables displaying all of the products for sale, including a separate round table for Marv’s gem trees.
“I specialize in gem trees. I’ve sold a lot of those,” he said.
The mini shows have been precursors to what Northridge Minerals will be bringing to the 51st annual Che-Hanna Gem & Mineral show presented by Che-Hanna Rock & Mineral Club, Inc.
Hazel related that the big show is usually the last weekend in March, and so it was canceled last year amid the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said that this year’s Che-Hanna show was postponed due to the virus and the new dates are Oct. 9-10 at the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company social hall.
The couple said that they look forward to showcasing their products in the fall and seeing what all of the other vendors have to offer.
“My favorite gem is Hazel,” Marv said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.