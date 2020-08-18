Springfield Baptist to host free ice cream social, hymn sing to celebrate 200th anniversary

From world wars to quickly changing cultural trends, one can see a lot looking back 200 years into history; Springfield Baptist Church is welcoming the community to join them in celebrating their 200th anniversary by recalling the constant faithfulness of God their congregation has seen for more than two centuries.
Springfield Baptist, a “little country church” perched in the hills of Columbia Cross Roads, will host its 200th anniversary celebration on Aug. 23 with Sunday School at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. followed by a free ice cream social for the community at 2 p.m. and a hymn sing at 3:30.
Former pastors of the congregation are scheduled to share remarks during the hymn sing.
Yvonne Castle, an event organizer, stated that God is to thank for keeping the congregation together over the last two centuries, and that the church has continued on because of their faithfulness to the Bible.
“Our congregation remains in existence after 200 years because of it’s faithfulness to God’s Word,” Castle said. “As Pastor Dan Graham reminds us, do the Book.”
Castle stated that the community is invited to attend any and all parts of the celebration they wish to and that Sunday School and worship service will be held inside the church, but the free ice cream social and hymn sing will take place outside, weather permitting, to allow ample space for social distancing.
Community members are also welcome to tour the church building, as well as take a look at historic photos of the congregation which will be on display, according to Castle.
