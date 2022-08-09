TOWANDA — The annual square and round dance event on Elizabeth Street in Towanda Borough returned Saturday.
The event was hosted by the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce in Towanda’s Progress Building parking lot.
“It’s a really good crowd here and we are always happy to bring the community together with this event,” said CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne.
People of all ages gathered together to enjoy themselves with the traditional dancing. Event organizer Jim Good stated that he always looks forward to the event and that square dancing holds a special place in his heart.
“It was 48 years ago that I met my wife square dancing at Sullivan County’s Colley Grange Hall,” he said. “We have been square dancing together ever since.”
The McNett Country Band provided the musical beat necessary for a good time dancing and being together. The band even helped instruct newcomers on how to perform the various dances.
CBCCC thanked the event’s sponsors that included Henry Dunn, Inc., Arey building Supply, Mountain Lake Electric and Construction, and PIVOT PT.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
