A square dance will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 22, in the LeRaysville Community Hall to benefit local fire victims James and Patricia Harkness.
Sara Romanik of Wysox will call. The event includes refreshments, 50/50 drawings, baked goods and door prizes. The Harknesses lost their home to fire Jan. 2.
Admission is $5 for singles and $8 for couples. Children under 12 are free. Any donations will be greatly appreciated.
For more information contact Romanik at (570) 265-4131 or Shelly Flanagan at (570) 744-2748.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.