WAVERLY, NY — The Susquehanna River Archaeological Center has been published by the Pennsylvania Archaeologist in the Fall 2020 issue.
The article, titled “Sixteenth Century Susquehannocks on the North Branch: New Data from the Murray Garden Site (36BR2), Athens, Pennsylvania” by DeeAnne Wymer, David Moyer, and Deb Twigg, reflects research conducted by the center at Murray Garden site.
The site was featured as an important archaeological discovery in the early 1900s by historian and author Louise Murray, founder of the Tioga Point Museum. When discovered in 1882 during trench excavation for a drainage line, it appeared to be a burial site for presumed early Susquehanna Native Americans. Pottery and other artifacts from the original site are now displayed at the museum.
The article summarizes both SRAC laboratory and field studies at the Murray Garden site, highlighting new techniques on how to examine sites and artifacts without damaging them. SRAC board members Wymer, Moyer, Tom Vallilee and Dan Caister conducted a study on how damaged the soil was from the excavations of the late 1800s.
Twigg said, “This type of work on many of the prior reported sites is planned as future work by SRAC in order to add more information and understanding to our region’s prehistoric past.”
Summarizing the site’s past excavations, along with the use of new technology and access to research shows the preserved value of Native American sites in the area, even those discovered 130 years ago.
