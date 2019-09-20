The 16th Annual Drumbeats Through Time will feature an important discovery from three years of local excavation and the impact that carbon dating is having on the understanding of the region’s past, according to the Susquehanna River Archaeological Center. Dick Kane will also return with a cultural history of the Seneca people before he and his family involve the public to take part in authentic Seneca Native American dance and drumming.
The Oct. 19 event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at the SRAC on Broad Street in Waverly.
Starting at 1:30 p.m., Dr. DeeAnne Wymer and Dan Caister presenting the findings from three years of excavation at the DeSisti site in Sayre, which include “an important discovery of ancient elk remains.” Vivian James, a faunal remains specialist, will then present her findings with the elk remains at 2 p.m. A presentation on carbon dating will follow at 2:30 p.m., with the SRAC’s David Moyer talking about the work that the SRAC has performed at a few well known sites and how it has shaped understanding of the region’s past.
Dick Kane will start his presentation about the Seneca people’s cultural history at 3:15 p.m., with the dancing and drumming to begin at 4 p.m.
SRAC members will be able to attend a luncheon starting at 11 a.m.
October will also feature a public archaeology day in which the public can take part in an excavation and learn more about what is being found locally.
For more information, visit sracenter.org.
