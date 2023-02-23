TOWANDA — With Chris Brown of the Progress Authority not in attendance of Monday’s Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency board meeting, executive director Robyn Cummings gave a brief update on the Sayre Revitalization Initiative.
“They have new retail opportunities coming through, I believe they have a grocer already secured,” said Cummings. “They’re working on the revolving loan fund, they’ve got new facade projects underway, new murals coming up.”
One undertaking that will be especially helpful is additional signage, which will help direct visitors from the interstate to the downtown area and other locations of interest. Cummings noted that that “always seems to be a problem.”
“Always working through PennDOT always seems to pose a few challenges,” she continued. “They’re coming along with that, so that’s good to know.”
Lastly, SRI is just about ready to install an informational kiosk inside Guthrie’s main campus at Robert Packer Hospital.
The kiosk will help circulate information from across the Valley, and across Valley business associations.
“Information from us that really helps patients and their families with lodging and what’s happening in the area,” said Cummings. “Where to go for certain things that they may need.”
“Robert Packer is a pretty large medical facility that a lot of people come to the area for, not just us locally,” she continued. “So they have a lot of patients that require overnight stays, and require having big box stores, and a place in downtown that they can walk to.”
Cummings noted how pleased she is to see a kiosk installed to help direct patients and their families to the resources and locations that they require.
