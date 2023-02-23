TOWANDA — With Chris Brown of the Progress Authority not in attendance of Monday’s Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency board meeting, executive director Robyn Cummings gave a brief update on the Sayre Revitalization Initiative.

“They have new retail opportunities coming through, I believe they have a grocer already secured,” said Cummings. “They’re working on the revolving loan fund, they’ve got new facade projects underway, new murals coming up.”

