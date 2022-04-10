SRU Battle of the Books features local winner

Patty Childs, a paraprofessional with the Athens Area School District, won SRU’s recent Battle of the Books with her first book, “I Have An Angel of MY Very Own.” The book was illustrated by district parent Brittany R. Carlson.

 Photo provided by SRU

The first week of March we had a Battle of the Books at S.R.U. Elementary School.

The students read books from Dr. Seuss to celebrate his birthday. Some other books we read included “The Little Engine That Could” and “Brick By Brick.”

The winner of the Battle of the Books was “I Have An Angel of My Very Own.” The book was written by Patty F. Childs and illustrated by Brittany R. Carlson. It was about how Patty Childs’ husband passed away unexpectedly. This book won because it was special to our building – Patty Childs is our teaching aide and Brittany Carlson is the mother of my classmate, Lilah Carlson.

Patty Childs has been a paraprofessional for the Athens Area School District for seven years. Between private and public schools, she has worked in education for 27 years. This is her first book.

Kids’ Corner features work from our local kids – or, you might say, junior reporters. Does your child or student have a school writing project that could appeal to a broad audience? Do they wish to write a story about a school event they attended? Email it to Editor-in-Chief Matt Hicks at mhicks@thedailyreview.com and their work could be included in a future Sunday edition.