First responders, X-ray technicians, bankers and more gathered at SRU Elementary School Friday morning for the school's 5th annual career day.
Founded to comply with state standards of exposing students to possible future careers, the morning joined local community members and high school students who presented on their professions and studies and demonstrated what life outside of the walls of primary schooling can be like.
