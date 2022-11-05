EAST SMITHFIELD — Elementary schoolers in Athens School District had the opportunity to look at potential futures at SRU Elementary School yesterday.
The students spent the morning wandering the halls of SRU, attending career day presentations from over 20 local businesses.
Truck drivers from Bishop’s Trucking brought groups of kindergarten and first graders outside to look at one of their triaxle dump trucks. Students learned that drivers of larger vehicles need to pass a test to gain their commercial drivers licenses.
Jared Bailey of Hal Fish Heating and Air Conditioning had a video for students, as well as a service van parked outside full of equipment. Students were taught that a career in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Condition (HVAC) doesn’t require a college degree, and that the Northern Tier Career Center offers certifications in that field.
Similar lessons were taught by Duncan Westbrook, a mechanic at Best Line Equipment in North Towanda, who had brought a table full of wrenches and other tools from his work.
“The kids love the hand’s on aspect of it,” Westbrook noted.
He also wanted the kids to know that his job didn’t require a college degree, and has a lower barrier of entry than some other employment opportunities.
Some jobs though, would require a bit more schooling after graduating high school.
Engineering was the main topic of discussion led by Michael Owen and Ameera Elamin-White, who came down from the Lockheed Martin plant in Owego and talked about the steps in the process of manufacturing fighter jets and helicopters with second and third graders.
Danielle Bailey highlighted her degree in marketing which she got from nearby Mansfield University when discussing her role at Smith Brothers of Berne, a furniture wholesaler and upholsterer.
Laurel Hill Veterinarian Andy Wilcox talked about the schooling he underwent to be able to treat animals from large to small, and students got to meet his cat Mustachio during his presentation.
Trish Brown, the Guidance Counselor at SRU, said planning the entire event took considerable effort.
“The sessions are fifteen minutes and they’ll go until lunch and then return to their normal afternoon classes,” she explained.
The youngest students attended six presentations with a break in the middle, while students in second through fifth were able to attend eight before lunch.
The students were able to broaden their horizons speaking with leaders and entrepreneurs from all over the economic spectrum; from registered nurses to social workers to wind turbine technicians, and they sure seemed to enjoy the day.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.