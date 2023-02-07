SS. Peter and Paul Church engages with anti-hunger event

TOWANDA — SS. Peter and Paul Church is participating in an anti-hunger event that provides voting dollars to support Catholic Social Services’ food kitchens, food pantries and other anti-hunger efforts. The event also provides for the Pastor Chef’s parish.
As part of the Bradford Team, Pastor Joe Kuriapilly, Father Shinu and Father Toomey held a cooking demonstration for students of St. Agnes Elementary School as part of the event. Also in attendance were several teachers and Principal Kelly Wilhelm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.