SS. Peter and Paul Church engages with anti-hunger event

Students of St. Agnes Elementary School participated in a cooking demonstration from local pastors. SS. Peter and Paul Church is participating in an anti-hunger event throughout February to help provide voting dollars to support Catholic Social Services.

 Photo provided by SS. Peter and Paul Church

TOWANDA — SS. Peter and Paul Church is participating in an anti-hunger event that provides voting dollars to support Catholic Social Services’ food kitchens, food pantries and other anti-hunger efforts. The event also provides for the Pastor Chef’s parish.

As part of the Bradford Team, Pastor Joe Kuriapilly, Father Shinu and Father Toomey held a cooking demonstration for students of St. Agnes Elementary School as part of the event. Also in attendance were several teachers and Principal Kelly Wilhelm.