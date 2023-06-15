FRENCH AZILUM — On Wednesday evening, light jazz, wines and food welcomed artists, sponsors, supporters, collectors and others involved with the Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival to mingle as the SSSF held a meet-and-greet event and show opening at the French Azilum Historic Site.
Although the festival began with artists painting downtown Wyalusing the day before, the event was a sort of “kickoff event,” according to the festival’s artistic director Brian Keeler.
At the event, artists displayed works that they brought from home that were created before the festival. On Sunday, the artists will have a show where they display the works that they created during the festival.
Earl Lehman, an artist from Laceyville, said he has been enjoying the festival’s events so far and he loves that he gets to paint nature.
“It’s wonderful,” Lehman said. “There’s a lot of behind the scenes work that went into this.
Lehman isn’t the only one who emphasized all of the planning, preparation and hard work that went into this years events. Penni Eldredge-Martin, the president of the board for French Azilum, said that the board started planning this year’s festival as soon as last year’s festival ended.
“We have had monthly meetings and weekly meetings from people all over,” Eldridge-Martin said. “We took evaluations from last year and tried to make changes and upgrades for this year. One of the changes was we wanted to have a place to hang the art here on the grounds rather than taking it somewhere else.”
The volunteer group at French Azilum has been working to ensure the festival’s success, removing debris and planting over 250 trees along drainage areas at the French Azilum Historical Site.
Eldredge-Martin said that the festival was off to an amazing start.
“I think it’s fabulous,” Eldredge-Martin said. “It’s a wonderful mix of music and art and the environment. It’s going to be an amazing half of a week.”
Eldredge-Martin said that her favorite aspect of the festival so far was getting to know the artists on a personal level, as she is in charge of pairing artists up with “host families” for the week of the festival.
“We have artists at different levels of their journey, and I think that is wonderful,” Eldredge-Martin said.
Lucia Dailey, a supporter of the artists, shared similar sentiments as Eldredge-Martin about the balance between art and environment.
“It’s in a beautiful place with really talented people, so what can you not like about that?” Dailey said. “It’s like the best of both worlds, nature and art. When so many talented artists all come together in one place, it just brings a kind of magic to life.”
Simonne Roy, an artist from Lewisburg participating in the festival said that this year was her second year participating. She said that in the past two days, she has started three paintings.
“The scenery is really what attracts me he most,” Roy said. “You don’t have to drive very far to find many, many things to paint.”
Roy said that she enjoyed the uniqueness of the theme of the festival, embracing the nature and beauty of northern Pennsylvania and the Susquehanna river.
“All of these artists are here largely for the Susquehanna,” Roy said. “It’s a celebration of the river as well as plein air painting. There is something really wonderful about how people see the same thing you see, but yet see it so differently.”
