FRENCH AZILUM — On Wednesday evening, light jazz, wines and food welcomed artists, sponsors, supporters, collectors and others involved with the Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival to mingle as the SSSF held a meet-and-greet event and show opening at the French Azilum Historic Site.

Although the festival began with artists painting downtown Wyalusing the day before, the event was a sort of “kickoff event,” according to the festival’s artistic director Brian Keeler.