FRENCH AZILUM — Despite the clouds and rain on Friday, the Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival’s concert series, dance performances and lessons continued.
Beginning on Friday afternoon through the evening, attendees of the festival heard a wide variety of musicians, bands, and genres preformed. The festival’s website describes the music at the festival as “American Roots”, encompassing a variety of genres such as jazz, blues, bluegrass, Americana folk, old time and latin.
Throughout the festival on Friday and throughout the weekend, there will also be a wide variety of dance lessons and performances, including ballet, balboa swing, regency dance, contra dance and basic swing. Each dance lesson is taught by experienced instructors from preforming arts centers and institutions.
Dan Fassett, an eclectic musician who is preforming with four of the bands this weekend, described the history of the festival. It originally began in 1992 as an annual canoe trip where a few friends gathered and played music and painted along the Susquehanna river.
As years went on, they kept the tradition going, inviting family members along with various artists and musicians to join them each year. They kept the tradition going for nearly 30 years when, in 2022, they decided to turn it into a larger, more organized event that is now known as the Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival.
“We’re just trying to both bring awareness to the river and have things for people to do,” Fassett said. “Part of it is building a community of people who have a place to go and have things to do that are meaningful. We had been doing that for 30 years.”
Fassett said that the festival’s main purpose is to educate people about the environment and encourage people to respect it and honor it, as well as to foster creativity.
“We’re a bunch of people who have have had a lot of good times over the years, and we would like to see more people have good times and create a meaningful, purposeful and intentional world that reflects the best of us,” Fassett said.
Artistic Director Brian Keeler and Megan Wolfe preformed a dance that integrated several different styles of dance. They began dancing together in the early ‘90s, and said that dance performances and lessons are important for the festival.
“People learn a lot, even in just one lesson,” Wolfe said. “People are always happy when they’re dancing. If you like music, you’re free to move.”
Keeler also emphasized Fassetts ideas about the festival teaching people to respect the environment and embrace local history.
“As artists we’re painting the beauty of the land and the historic architecture,” Keeler said. “We’re bringing awareness to that and encouraging people to take care of the environment and preserve it for future generations.”
