FRENCH AZILUM — Despite the clouds and rain on Friday, the Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival’s concert series, dance performances and lessons continued.

Beginning on Friday afternoon through the evening, attendees of the festival heard a wide variety of musicians, bands, and genres preformed. The festival’s website describes the music at the festival as “American Roots”, encompassing a variety of genres such as jazz, blues, bluegrass, Americana folk, old time and latin.